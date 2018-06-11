'We know a lot of people witnessed this incident': Police appeal for help over disorder on Racecourse in Northampton

Anyone who witnessed the public disorder on the Racecourse following the Northampton Carnvial this weekend is being asked to help the police with their investigation.

Officers received reports of a large number of people involved in a fight on the park at about 6.30pm on Saturday (June 9). The reports suggested a number of the people involved in the disorder were carrying knives.

Officers attended the scene and two people were arrested for being in possession of weapons, a 16-year-old boy and 18-year-old man, both from the Coventry area. Two knives were recovered by police.

Detectives investigating the incident are now asking for any witnesses to contact them.

Detective Inspector Dave Harley from Northampton CID, said: “We know a lot of people witnessed this incident and also filmed it on their mobile phones.

“Those people could provide us with vital information and I urge them to call us to let us know what they saw.

“Witnesses can call us on 101 or use this online form to share any information they may have. Alternatively you can call independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

The two people arrested in connection with the incident have been released under investigation, pending further enquiries.