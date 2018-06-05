'We get a lot of good feedack': boss of bank set for Northampton hits back at 'bad' website reviews

A boss of the banking company set to open a new outlet in Northampton town centre has fought back against a run of poor customer reviews online.

Metro Bank is set to open in a branch at the entrance to the Grosvenor centre in Abington Street in autumn.

The original glass canopies covering the shopping mall entrance were demolished to make way for the company, which is rapidly expanding throughout the UK.

Last month the Chron revealed that 73 per cent of 227 reviewers on Trust Pilot rated the bank as 'bad' with customers telling of how money was wrongly withdrawn from their account by fraudsters.

Many reviewers pointed to a text verification system used by the bank to confirm customer details as being prone to fraud.

But Iain Kirkpatrick, the managing director for retail at the company, has hit back at the comments saying the bank has learned from the feedback and has stepped up security measures.

He said: "The way we build the bank is around customer feedback and the reviews on Trust Pilot are one part of the things we use to make changes.

"We are industry leaders in terms of our net promoter scores - meaning our customers a are the most likely to recommend us to their friends and families.

"We do get a lot of proactive, positive feedback from our customers."

Mr Kirkpatrick said MetroBank chose to open in Northampton as he said it was a "thriving market town".

He said a number of businesses in the town had called for an outlet to be opened here.

The new MetroBank will be open seven days a week and can print new debit cards on the day of request.

Despite the Turst Pilot reviews, tha company has been awarded a number of acolades by consumer website Moneywise, which has rated them the "most trusted financial provider" for the second year running.

"With us, you don't require an appointment before coming," Mr Kirkpatrick said. "Most times you can meet people within an hour, or hour-and-a-half.

"Afterwards, a brand new customer can be walking out with a debit card, a chequebook and the banking app.

"They can begin to trade as a new business soon after leaving the bank.

"Now, compare that experience to other banks, where you can be waiting four to six weeks to get an appointment.

"We open on a Sunday as well - so we are a bank that is open when people want us to be, not when it suits the bank."

The new bank in Abington Street is set to employ 25 people and is due to be open by the fourth quarter of 2018.