Water company will close Northampton road for over two weeks after £160,000 investment

Anglian Water is currently replacing 700 metres of water main along a road in Northampton in order to reduce the risk of burst mains for customers in the local area.

The £160,000 investment will replace a large section of pipe in Harlestone Road, which supplies water to over 250 properties in the area. Work began in January at the junction of Cotswold Avenue where the team replaced and commissioned 400 metres of new water main.

In order to complete the final stage of the improvement work there will be a road closure from Good Friday (March 30) until Sunday 15 April.

The road closure will affect traffic travelling North West from Northampton along the A428 towards Harlestone and North along Bants Lane from The Lawns junction.

Paul Newsome project manager at Anglian Water said: “To allow our team of engineers to complete this essential improvement work safely we need to close Harlestone Road.

"We have worked with the local highways to find a time which will cause the least inconvenience to road users and our team will be working seven days a week to complete the work quickly and get things back to normal as soon as possible.

“We’re sorry for any inconvenience this work causes but it will reduce the risk of bursts pipes in the area which can be a big inconvenience to our customers. We hope that people understand how important this scheme is and that the benefits of this work will outweigh the temporary disruption.

“We’d like to thank residents and road users for their patience whilst we complete this essential work.”

Further information can be found on Anglian Water’s website: www.anglianwater.co.uk/yourarea.