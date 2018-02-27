Water company says burst main in Northampton will be fixed today

Anglian Water has today confirmed that a burst water main will be fixed later on today and water supplies to all homes have been turned on again.

Homes around the Drywell Court area of Little Billing were initially affected on Sunday (February 25) when a main on the corner of Little Billing Way and Billing Brook Road burst.

A spokesman for Anglian Water today confirmed that crews will carry out repair work later on today and he does not expect anyone’s supply to be interrupted during the process.

Fire crews were yesterday in attendance to place sandbags around the area, as water was flowing fast out of a number of drains.

The water turned to ice in some places and drivers were advised to approach the junction with caution.