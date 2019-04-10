Watch the moment prolific burglars scale Northampton house scaffoliding before breaking in

Remarkable CCTV footage showing two prolific burglars scaling a Northampton house via the scaffolding arond it has been released by police.

Kieron Long, aged 33, and 45-year-old Wayne Brown, both from Kingsthorpe, Northampton, were arrested following the break-in at a property in Brackley Close, Sunnyside, on March 16, where they stole a large haul of cash.

Burglar Keiron Long scales a house in Northampton before breaking in.

Sentencing Long to 16 months and Brown to 12 months, Judge Michael Fowler described the burglary as a “cold and calculated” offence in which the pair had waited until the occupants had left the property before forcing their way in, sometime between 7.30am and 8.30am that day.

Northampton Crown Court was told police were able to identify the offenders, one of whom acted as a lookout, after obtaining high-quality CCTV footage from the address.

The video shows both men scoping out the home before scaling the scaffolding surrounding it and entering a first-floor window.

The pair were arrested within days by Northamptonshire Police, before being remanded into custody by magistrates.

Wayne Brown.

Speaking outside court, DS Terry Rush, from the force's burglary team, said: “This was great work by the team dedicated to tackling burglary across Northamptonshire.

"These two men are prolific offenders who pose a significant risk to the public but who have now, thankfully, been taken off our streets. Their arrests were a direct result of the victims having - and using - CCTV footage around their home which provided us with quality video that enabled us to identify them."

Last week Chief Constable Nick Adderley pledged that, within two years, every home in Northamptonshire affected by burglary would receive a police visit.