Watch shocking moment hooligans let off fireworks towards oncoming car in Northampton

This is the horrific moment when two yobs let off fireworks from the driver's seat and boot of their car - narrowly missing a car driving past in Northampton.

Shocked onlookers were woken up at 5.30am this morning (November 2) to two louts irresponsibly letting off two fireworks from the drivers seat of a car, and from the boot, in Henry Bird Way, Northampton.

The video shows people running down the street before a car pulls up and two people get out.

Another person runs towards the car in the opposite direction after the fireworks are set off and hops in the car.

A witness, who didn't want to be named, said: "They [the fireworks] were being let off in the direction of the flats.

"They were getting them out of their car boot and running in another direction letting them off and coming back.

"They were doing it in in teams and it hit some people's cars.

"It woke everyone up. You could hear people shouting out of the flat windows. It petrified everyone.

"Someone shouted: 'what the hell are you doing?' Another lady shouted out the window: 'what the hell is going on?' They all kept laughing.

"The night before they had music blaring out their cars, and fireworks, and were waking everyone up at 1am.

"It’s been ongoing for a few nights."

A spokeswoman for Northamptonshire Police said the force was called at 6.08am to Henry Bird Way following reports of people lighting fireworks in the street.

Officers searched for the culprits but they had moved on.