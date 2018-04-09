WATCH: Over 200 Harley Davidsons ride through Northampton town centre for charity

Over 200 Harley Davidson's made some noise through Northampton town centre this weekend in a fundraising drive for Cynthia Spencer Hospice.

The annual Terry Wire Memorial Run on Saturday (April 7) saw the horde of motorbikes park up along the length of Abington Street.

Over 200 bikes gathered for the ride out.

Then, at the sound of a whistle, all 214 machines were started and revved up at the same time, before riding off to a charity raffle at the Northants V-Twin shop, St James.

"The sound was awesome," said organiser and shop owner Dave Barringer. "It was like bombers from World War Two passing overhead. It shook lampposts.

"It's was an absolutely brilliant turn out. This is really the first ride of the year for a lot of people and we had some great support."

The Harley Davidson-only charity ride out, now in its 15th year, was kickstarted by the former Mayor of Northampton Terry Wire in aid of Cynthia Spencer.

The bikers gathered at Sixfields before embarking on the town centre.

Terry sadly died of cancer two years ago, but the ride continues every year in his memory.

The riders met at the Sixfields on Saturday before embarking on the town centre at around 11am.

The convoy of Harley Davidsons pulled up in Abington Street and collected cash from members of the public with bucket appeals, before riding off altogether at 1pm.

A charity raffle at the V-Twin store raised over £1,600, with grand prizes provided by the Northampton Saints, Harley Davidson and WD40.

The event was open exclusively for Harley Davidsons.

Dave said: "Thanks to everyone who turned out to support us, it was a brilliant day."

The total amount raised for the day is yet to be announced.

