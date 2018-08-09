Watch free screening of Kinky Boots at outdoor cinema in Northampton park this weekend

A free event celebrating Northampton’s shoe heritage and the homecoming of Kinky Boots The Musical will be taking place in Becket’s Park on Sunday (August 12).

During the day, people can book to watch one of three free screenings of the Kinky Boots film inside a dome cinema, at 10.30am, 1pm or 3.30pm.

Steve Pateman, the Northampton shoe factory owner whose story inspired the film and musical, will be on hand to open the event.

Steve said: “Who would have thought it? A simple business project that has created so much interest. Two BBC documentaries, a hit film, Broadway and West End award winning musicals and now a book.

“It is exciting to see the story having gone from our small village of Earls Barton, around the world and finally coming back home to the heart of British shoe making. I am so proud to see the influence my story has had on people."

Audience members can also find out more about Steve’s upcoming self-published book and pose their questions to him, during an exclusive Q&A session in between the two screenings, at 12.30pm.

He added: “Join me in Becket’s Park for the pre-launch of my autobiography ‘Boss In Boots’ from Barton to Broadway, the true story of how I changed my traditional footwear business into the world famous "Kinky Boot Factory."

Kinky Boots The Musical will be coming to Northampton in September and anyone wanting to find out more about the musical will be able to view photos and get information from the team at Royal & Derngate on the day.

People can also have fun taking photos with the giant four-metre high Kinky Boots created by Festive Road and Kinky Boots 'selfie boards'.

Northampton Museum and Art Gallery will be displaying images of footwear from their boot and shoe collection, including photographs of two pairs of kinky boots from the film plus shoes made by W.J Brookes in Earls Barton before they became well known as the maker of kinky boots. They will also be promoting a new event called Kinky Boots: The Northamptonshire Story with Steve Pateman, which is taking place at the Guildhall on September 22.

Chef and artist Andrew Kelly will also be exhibiting at the event. Photographs of his chocolate ganache boots against Northampton backdrops will be displayed throughout the day. In addition, Andrew will be on site himself, creating fruit leather for visitor to come and taste.

Councillor Anna King, Cabinet member for community engagement and safety, said: “The town is really proud of its boot and shoe heritage and this free event is the perfect way to celebrate our history and the Kinky Boots story returning home.

“We hope people will take advantage of this unique experience and book to come along and have fun spotting all the great local locations that feature in the film as well as finding out more about our boot and shoe making history from the museum’s displays.”

Jo Gordon marketing and sales director for Royal & Derngate said: "We had such a brilliant response to the giant Kinky Boots at Northampton Carnival that we're thrilled the town will get a chance to see them again in conjunction with this exciting screening of the film in Beckets Park.

"We'll have a team there too to promote the musical's upcoming visit to Royal & Derngate in September which is set to smash all box office records for the town."

Tickets for the film screenings are limited and prior booking is necessary - book here.