Watch demolition of Northampton museum's bridge

Diggers have begun to pull down a connecting bridge at Northampton Museum and Art Gallery.

Work started yesterday (November 7) to demolish a connecting bridge between the Old Gaol Block and the Guildhall Road Block, behind the museum in Guildhall Road.

Demolition gets underway

It is the first major structural change in the £6.7million project to renovate Northampton Museum, which was paid for with the sale of the Sekhemka Statue in July 2016.

The demolition - set to be complete early next week - will make way for a central connecting corridor between the renovated buildings of the redesigned and expanded museum, including a glass atrium and a café.

The museum's lower floor will house the world's largest shoe collection and is scheduled to open in 18 months.

Councillor Anna King, Northampton Borough Council, cabinet member for community engagement and safety, said: “When it’s complete, the link space will provide a stunning new communal area tying the various parts of the building together.

The renovated museum is scheduled to open in 2020.

It will be made up of a 380-metre-squared temporary gallery for touring exhibitions, a dedicated schools and activity space and a selling gallery to promote Northamptonshire's artists.