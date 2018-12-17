Watch as a six-year-old Northampton boy kicks a rugby ball into a basketball hoop... and wins a tenner off his dad

A talented six-year-old from Northampton defied the odds to win a bet with his dad - when he kicked a rugby ball into a basketball hoop.

West Hunsbury youngster Oscar Herbert has already proved himself a bit a dab hand from a dead-ball situation as a player for Bugbrooke badgers Under 7s.

But a video of the youngster's kicking prowess is likely to do the rounds on social media for some time to come.

When his dad Gary challenged him to kick a rugby ball from a tee into a basketball hoop at the family's local play park at the weekend - Oscar duly accepted.

And the young Saints fan would have made one of his heroes Dan Biggar proud after pulling off the feat on the second attempt

Dad Gary said: "It was so surreal and I couldn’t believe what I had witnessed to be honest. I know I’m his dad and I’m biased but it was amazing and not the sort of thing you witness from a six-year-old every day.

“I said tongue in cheek: 'If you get it in the basketball ring I’ll give you ten pounds', and the second attempt, in it went.

"I simply couldn’t believe my eyes, I thought I was dreaming and had to pinch myself.

"I will never forget this as long as I live, and I have learned my lesson and won’t be challenging for money again."