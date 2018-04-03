Wartime theatre-loving Northampton couple celebrate 73 years of marriage

Dorothy and Eric Dowdy, both 96 of Northampton, have this week celebrated their 73rd wedding anniversary with a specially made chocolate cake surrounded by their friends.

The Westone pair, who are both 97 years old next week, met at The Royal & Dengate Theatre while they were in their twenties.

The couple pictured in Kettering Road back in 1945 - Dorothy has now given her dress to the Abington Park museum.

Dorothy, who was Eric’s boss for a period of time, worked as a stage manager and Eric was a professional actor who went under the stage name ‘Robert Ashley’.

Dorothy said: “They called me ‘The Wartime Stage Manager’ because all the men were called up.”

On April 3rd, 1945 the couple were married in St Matthews Church on the Kettering Road before going on to live and work in Bristol, Liverpool, Harrogate and Folkestone.

Dorothy, who has two daughters and a son with Eric, was particularly attracted to her husband's smart dress sense and says the trick to living a long life is healthy food... with the occasional chocolate treat and glass of sherry.

Pictures: Kirsty Edmonds.

Neighbours recalled Eric's love for gardening and said they would often look out of their windows and see the pair perfectly dressed up, in matching colours, enjoying a drink outdoors.