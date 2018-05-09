Warning at Northampton school after pupils were 'followed' by suspicious man

Parents at a Northampton school have been warned to stay vigilant after reports that two girls were possibly "followed" by a suspicious looking man.

A circular email sent to parents of pupils at the Duston School yesterday described an incident involving two students on Thursday, May 3 last week.

According to the email, the girls were followed "near the Long Boat public house area and Errington Park in the Duston area" on their way to school.

The male was described as black, between 40 and 50 years old and around 6ft tall.

He had black hair, which was short at the side with a lot of hair on top.

At the time he was wearing white trainers and an Adidas jumper with black or blue baggy trousers.

The school in Berrywood Road has reported the indecent to Northamptonshire Police.

The circular email, from child protection officer Mr L Martin, states: "Should any student feel they are at risk of harm when in a public place, at any time, they should contact police straight away on 999.

"We also encourage our students to report any such incidences with us at The Duston School or to an adult they trust."

