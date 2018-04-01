Wanted: Northampton man who failed to comply with suspended sentence is recalled to prison

Northamptonshire Police is appealing for information on the whereabouts of a man wanted on recall to prison.

Northamptonshire Police is appealing for information on the whereabouts of a man wanted on recall to prison.

Lee Robins, 36, of Northampton, is wanted for failing to comply with the requirements of a suspended sentence.

The appeal has been issued as part of Operation Crooked, a countywide campaign tackling burglary, robbery and vehicle crime.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Robins should call police on 101, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

Find out more about Operation Crooked at www.northants.police.uk/operation-crooked