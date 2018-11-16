Wanted Corby burglar has breached his curfew

Police are looking for a Corby man who they want to put back behind bars.

Jordan Brown, aged 27, previously of Tansor Close, Corby, is wanted on a recall to prison for failing to meet the conditions of his release.

Brown was convicted of burglary and released on licence in June 2018. Having breached his curfew conditions, he has been recalled to prison.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts can contact Northamptonshire Police on 101. Alternatively, they can call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.