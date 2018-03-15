Wanted burglar thought to be in Kettering

Police are appealing for the public’s help to trace a man wanted on recall to prison.

Gary Woods, 33, from Kettering, was originally jailed for burglary offences and is wanted on a recall to prison for failing to meet the conditions of his release.

It is believed Woods may be in the Kettering area.

Anyone with information can contact Northamptonshire Police on 101. Alternatively, they can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

The appeal is part of Operation Crooked, a force-wide operation to tackle serious acquisitive crime.