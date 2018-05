Burglars forced their way into a property in Northampton before stealing personal belongings.

Police officers are now appealing for witnesses following the burglary in Barley Lane, Northampton.

The incident happened between 10.10pm on Saturday, May 5, and 7am on Sunday, May 6, when the offender/s forced entry into the property and stole a wallet and a phone.

Witnesses or anyone with information should call police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800