Walking 'Living Nativity' performance to take place in Northampton this weekend

A Northampton village is set for its biggest performance of the year this weekend as it gets ready to celebrate Christmas with a walking and talking play.

Hardingstone is tomorrow (Saturday, December 16) hosting a Living Nativity at various sites around the village, starting at 2pm in 'Nazareth' (St Edmund’s Church) before finishing at the site of the Nativity itself (the vicarage).

Guests are asked to arrive at St Edmunds Church for 2pm before the performance moves around the village.

As an added incentive to come along, hot drinks and mince pies will be served at the vicarage at the end of the performance and small gifts will be given out to everyone who watches.

There is also plenty of opportunities for children to get involved on the day.

Organisers are telling parents that if their children are wishing to participate in the 'Living Nativity' they should meet in St Edmund’s church at 10am on Saturday morning to rehearse, make props and costumes - BUT they must bring a packed lunch.

Free parking for the event is available at Northampton High School for Girls, only a short walk to the church.

Email: Emma_Wise100@hotmail.com for more information.