Walkers, volunteers and sponsors thanked for supporting Crazy Hats walk in Kettering

Everyone who played a part in this year’s Crazy Hats walk has been thanked for their support.

More than 1,000 people took part in Sunday’s walk which had to be postponed from March due to snow.

Glennis Hooper handing over a cheque for �30,000 to KGH

But the sun shone this weekend and it resulted in a great turn-out at the event raising funds to help improve breast cancer care at Kettering and Northampton general hospitals.

Crazy Hats founder Glennis Hooper has thanked everyone who helped make it a brilliant day, including all the walkers, volunteers who ensured the event ran smoothly, Wicksteed Park and all the sponsors, including Avon UK.

Glennis from Wellingborough said: “It turned out to be a truly wonderful day.

“We were so relieved the weather was kind to us and delighted with the turn-out, there being a huge registration of late entries.

Glennis receiving a cheque for �10,000 from Avon

“The atmosphere from beginning to end was so, so special and, although everyone had personal reasons for walking, it was so upbeat and happy; their stories were many-fold and I felt proud of each and every one, especially those who were poorly but determined to walk – and finish.

“We were blessed with remarkable help from our volunteers and the extended team of helpers who, together, made the organisation and running of the event very smooth and enjoyable.

“We are extremely grateful to all the staff at Wicksteed Park who, despite exciting renovations taking place, ensured we had access to their wonderful facilities and that we had the space to accommodate our walkers.

“Special thanks to our local MPs, mayors and other dignitaries who came along to show their support – their attendance was much appreciated.

“We are also, so very grateful to Avon, as we are to our many sponsors, who contributed so much, enabling us to keep entry fees to a minimum and to provide goody bags, drinks, t-shirts and other ‘goodies’ to those who registered.

“We were delighted to welcome Ashley Ferguson, head of commercial marketing at Avon UK, who presented Crazy Hats with £10,000, making the grand total donated by Avon in the 11 years they have supported us to well over £200,000.”

Donning a very colourful hat, Ashley completed his 5k and said how much he enjoyed, seeing at first-hand, how well the charity is supported by the community and how important it is to keep this kind of local event alive, knowing the bringing together of like-minded people is so beneficial and uplifting.

Ashley said: “Avon UK is proud to continue supporting Crazy Hats and the work they do.

“This is such an important charity that continues to grow and change lives.

“I’m very glad to be here.”

One of the highlights of the day was the giving out of on-the-spot prizes to those wearing the craziest hats, many of whom were dogs.

Sainsbury’s (Burton Latimer) donated goody bags for all winners, all of whom had their photograph professionally taken in a special winner’s frame.

Glennis added: “A great day all round.

“It was lovely to see everyone enjoying themselves and for them to spend quality time with friends and family in a relaxed, lively and happy environment, with a little time for reflection.

“We had our doubts but these very quickly disappeared and to have the sun shining was a bonus.

“We sincerely thank everyone for making No. 16 so memorable.

“Now we’re keen on 17.

“Thank you to all walkers who have already contributed to a £30,000 donation, made on stage to consultant breast surgeon, Mr M Musa, (Kettering General Hospital) that will be used to offset costs for a Faxitron diagnostic machine to be used in theatre, making the grand total donated to KGH to over £1 million in the last 16 years.”

To see our picture gallery from the walk, click here