VW Golf taken during Northampton house burglary

Burglars drove a car off a driveway in Northampton after first stealing the keys from inside the house.

Witnesses are being sought after the car pictured was stolen in Buckingham Close, Merefield.

The incident happened between 11pm on Friday, October 12, and 7.50am on Saturday, October 13, when the unknown number of offenders forced entry into a home in the area through the garage door. Once inside they stole the keys to a black Volkswagen Golf and drove off in it.

Witnesses or anyone with information, are asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101. Alternatively, they can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.