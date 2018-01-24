Vote to choose how £15,000 of funding is spent on new kit for Northampton playground

A Northampton playground will have its equipment upgraded this summer and parents can help shape what new kit it will have.

A questionnaire is now open to decide how the borough council should spend some £15,000 of funding to install new hardware at the Rectory Farm playground, off Great Billing Way.

Ward councillor for Rectory Farm James Hill says he is "delighted" with the funding.

There is space for a wheelchair-accessible roundabout and one of four other choices, including a zig-zag spinner, a standing see-saw or a two-man "buddy board".

Ward councillor for Rectory Farm James Hill said: "I'm delighted. The play area is very well used by residents and local groups alike and is well overdue for an upgrade and refresh.

"The aim is to refurbish as much of the current equipment as possible while adding some exciting new elements to the current provision.

"We are keen to have a much input as possible and I would urge local residents to fill in the online survey which is open until March 5."

Parents can help decide which option is best for their children and Rectory Farm at a questionnaire on the Northampton Borough Council website.

The new equipment would replace the existing "horse springer".