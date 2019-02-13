Volunteers put in extra hours at Northampton General Hospital to help staff cope with winter pressures

Northampton's hospital volunteers have gone above and beyond to help healthcare staff for this year's busy winter season.

Hospital volunteers have stepped up and offered even more of their time to support staff in the face of growing pressure on the NHS in the winter months.

Starting in February, the Royal Voluntary Service's volunteers are carrying out extra trolley rounds and bringing free water to patients, visitors and staff teams alike.

They are also making extra stops at A&E and Outpatients units to offer refreshment for people facing longer-than-usual waiting times.

Emma Wimpress, head of volunteer services at Northampton General Hospital, said: “We value the support and commitment given by all our hospital volunteers. The Royal Voluntary Service volunteers complement the services and support we receive from our own in-house team of more than 200 volunteers who actively support our patients and staff in all areas of the hospital.

"We are grateful for the generosity of all the companies who support both the Royal Voluntary Service and our NGH volunteers.”

Royal Voluntary Service is one of Britain’s largest volunteering charities with over 20,000 volunteers supporting thousands of people each month in hospitals and in the community.

Catherine Johnstone CBE, chief executive at Royal Voluntary Service said: “Having seen the challenges facing NHS services this winter on a daily basis, our volunteers said they would like to do more for the people we support.

"Their generosity will allow Royal Voluntary Service to send out more trolleys, give faster service and just to be there with a hand of friendship to those who need it most at challenging times.

"I’ve been overwhelmed by the response to us asking our valued volunteers to do more, but essentially they wanted to do what they have always done and do so brilliantly; roll their sleeves up and pitch in to help. We are incredibly grateful for their support.

For more information about Royal Voluntary Service visit their website or call 0845 608 0122.