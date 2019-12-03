Volunteers needed to help run severe weather shelter for rough sleepers in Northampton

Volunteers are needed to help run Northampton’s severe weather shelter for rough sleepers.

The temporary shelter, called SWEP (severe weather emergency protocol), operates from the Hope Centre in Oasis House, for men and women who are sleeping rough in Northampton.

The Campbell Street accommodation opens when the overnight temperature falls to 0ºC or below and the Met Office forecasts that freezing temperatures will continue for at least three consecutive nights.

Northampton Borough Council, in consultation with homelessness services, decides when SWEP should operate by monitoring the Met Office’s weather forecasts.

Weather that is likely to increase the risk of serious harm to people sleeping rough, including extreme cold, wind and rain, is also taken into consideration.

Committed, friendly and approachable individuals are needed to assist the staff team while the shelter is open.

Two shifts are available: the evening shift from 8.30-11.15pm, and the morning shift from 6-7.30am.

Volunteer responsibilities for the evening shift will include preparing the building, welcoming and registering guests, serving refreshments and hot food, and providing guests with information, companionship and encouragement.

Throughout the morning shift, volunteers will help to wake the guests, serve breakfast, provide them with advice and information, manage their departure and ensure that the building is left clean and tidy.

Find out more and register to be a volunteer at northampton.gov.uk/swep.