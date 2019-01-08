Volunteers gave up 6,000 hours of their time to help Northampton's rough sleepers at night shelter last year

Northampton Borough Council wishes to thank the generous groups, businesses, schools and individuals who gave their time and donations to the Nightshelter in 2018.

In all, volunteers gave up 6,600 hours of their own time to work overnight shifts across seven days a week and 365 days a year.

Over the year, 43 individuals joined the shelter's team of volunteers in 2018, working evening, night and breakfast shifts, undertaking various duties including welcoming guests, serving hot food, and providing advice, companionship and encouragement.

Meanwhile, over the Christmas period, the following individuals, groups, businesses and organisations donated presents, food, chocolate, clothes, toiletries and move-on packs for the Nightshelter’s guests:

- Moulton School and Science College – move-on packs



- Hamlins Solicitors, London – seven boxes of clothes, toiletries and food



- The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints – Christmas breakfast, clothes and toiletries



- Midland Langar Seva Society – Christmas presents



- The Chocolate Elf- Northamptonshire – Chocolate selection boxes



- Earth’s Lonely Angels – Christmas presents



- Northampton Association for the Blind - Clothes and toiletries



- Northampton County Court Bulk Centre – Clothes and toiletries



- Dagmar King – hand-knitted hats, scarves and gloves



- Saffron Indian Restaurant – New Year’s Day meal

Councillor Stephen Hibbert, cabinet member for housing and wellbeing, said: “I would like to thank everyone who has supported the Nightshelter in 2018. Volunteers are at the heart of the shelter’s life-changing work, and it could not operate without their commitment and dedication.

“We are extremely grateful for the generosity shown to the Nightshelter and its guests, especially over the Christmas period.”

Visit the borough council's website to find out more about the Night Shelter.