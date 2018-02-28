Vital equipment stolen from ambulance in Corby

Heartless thieves stole equipment from an ambulance in Corby while its crew cared for a patient.

The incident took place between 4.30am and 5am today (Wednesday) when a satellite navigation system and a mobile data terminal screen, used to send virtual information to clinicians about the location and condition of a patient, were stolen from the ambulance when it was parked in Lincoln Way.

The crew returned to the ambulance to take the patient to hospital only to find all the cupboards in the ambulance open and the electrical equipment missing.

Lee Brentnall, ambulance operations manager for Northamptonshire said: “This senseless act means that the ambulance had to be taken off the road to have the equipment replaced, and can’t respond to emergencies.

“Whoever did this clearly didn’t think of the impact that their actions would have on their community.

“While every effort has been made to replace the equipment as soon as possible, the incident will have an obvious impact on our ability to respond to patients.

“I would urge anyone who saw anything suspicious or knows who could be responsible, to please call police on 101 and quote incident 18000094752.”