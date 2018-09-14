Vintage axes and handcrafted six-strings at Northampton's first classic guitar show

A show dedicated to vintage guitars and one-of-a-kind six-strings is coming to Northampton.

Handcrafted guitars and original axes from the golden age of rock and roll will be showcased at the home of Northampton Saints in October.

"Some of these guitars are truly beautiful."

It is the first of its kind for Northampton and organisers My Classic Guitar Shows has promised an afternoon of live music and unique finds.

Organiser Rob Hatschek said: "There's never been anything like this in Northampton. Anyone who enjoys music and loves seeing bands will find something to interest them here.

"It's a chance to see truly beautiful vintage guitars from the 60s and 70s that were the first of their line. Some of them are just priceless.

"We'll also have craftsmen showing off and selling handmade guitars, amps and pedals that are like nothing else of the market."

Acoustic trio "The Great Divide" will also play live to the audience and some 2,000 people are expected over the day.

Northampton Guitar School will also hold one-to-one sessions with visitors who want to try their hand playing guitar.

The Northampton Guitar Show will be held at Franklin's Gardens on October 7 between 10am and 4pm. Entry is £5 with free parking. Under 12s go free when accompanied by an adult.