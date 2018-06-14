View work of future creative stars at Northampton campus’s final Degree Show

There’s still time to check out work from the creative stars of the future at the University of Northampton’s Degree Show.

The Faculty of Arts, Science and Technology’s annual end-of-year showcase of students’ work runs until tomorrow (Friday, June 15) at Avenue Campus.

Credit: The University of Northampton.

It’s the very final time the show is being held at the St George’s Avenue campus, as the University will be relocating to its brand new Waterside Campus in September.

Faculty Dean, John Sinclair, said: “The show represents the culmination of our students’ studies and is a marvellous showcase for the talents of our degree-level and Higher National Diploma students.

“Visitors to the show will encounter a wide range of displays and artefacts: many beautiful, some challenging, all thought-provoking.

“I hope that they will be as impressed as I have been in the past with the breadth of inspiration and the dedication of our wonderful students.”

Credit: The University of Northampton.

The degree show until Friday 15 June and is open daily, 10am to 4pm. Avenue Campus is located in St George’s Avenue, NN2 6JD.

Credit: The University of Northampton.