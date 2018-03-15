VIDEO: Three years on since Northampton's iconic bus station was blown up in a dramatic demolition

The Chron takes a look back to three years ago when Greyfriar's Bus Station was reduced to rubble.

It was a cold and dry day on the morning March 15, 2015 as the town came together to watch the old iconic Greyfriars Bus Station be demolished.

Following months of planning, Greyfriars was brought down in a matter of seconds in a massive controlled detonation which would change the skyline in Lady's Lane forever.

The Greyfriars building, which was last used by passengers in 2014, collapsed as the town looked on and was followed by a huge cloud of dust that lingered before revealing mountains of newly-blasted concrete.

The demolition, carried out by DSM, involved more than 2,000 explosive charges. The charges were triggered sequentially moving from east, Wellington Road, to west (Sheep Street).

It was the first time the site has lain empty of buildings since 1976.

The old iconic building was demolished within seconds

Now three years on the site remains empty and soulless.

The proposed scheme for its rejuvenation included student accommodation and retirement apartments, residential flats to let, a 110-bed hotel, restaurants, retail kiosks, a gym, a cinema or trampolining facilities and a new coach station.

But in November it emerged the developer is unable to deliver the housing which forms a vital part of the agreed proposal for the residential-led project.

Mountains of rubble were left in the aftermath