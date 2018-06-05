VIDEO: The shocking moment a man is HIT by a bus crossing the road outside Northampton's railway station

Video footage has emerged of a man who was hit by a bus on one of Northampton's busiest roads.

The dash-cam footage shows the man crossing the road on Black Lion Hill between the train station and the university's Innovation Centre.

The shocking moment the man is a hit by a bus as he steps into the road on Black Lion Hill

The man appears to step into the path of an oncoming bus before being hit.

The incident happened at around 3.20pm on Thursday last week (May 31).

A spokesman for Northamptonshire Police said the pedestrian received minor injuries and was taken to hospital.

A spokesman for Stagecoach said: "A pedestrian stepped out in into the path of the bus which was travelling through the junction on a green light.

"The paramedics were called and attended to the pedestrian who we believe suffered minor injuries.

"It was fortunate that the drivers quick reactions meant that the situation wasn’t far more serious."