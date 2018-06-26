VIDEO: 'Terrifying' head-on crash in Northamptonshire caught on family of three's dashcam

This is the moment a drink-driving Northampton man's BMW veered into the path of an oncoming family car carrying a 13-year-old girl moments before a head-on collision.

Glyn McNellis - seen here looking at his phone and smoking at the wheel - was driving home from an afternoon at the pub when he crashed into the family of three's Toyota on Hayford Road.

Glyn McNellis was looking at his phone and smoking when he veered into the path of an oncoming car carrying a family of three.

The "terrifying" crash was caught on the family's dashcam and played at the 42-year-old's sentencing at Northampton Crown Court in May after he pleaded guilty to dangerous driving while drunk.

His Honour Judge Tregilgas-Davey said: "You were twice over the limit and you chose to answer a call or were doing something on your mobile phone. These two things can and do cause very serious accidents and often death.

"It was a terrifying collision for them. The driver of that car was doing nothing wrong."

The footage shows how McNellis' car was visible for only around two seconds before it is smashed into the family's car at about 30mph.

McNellis, from Weedon Road, St James, drifted across the road and crashed head-on into the oncoming car. Although the family's driver applied the brakes, they were dragged over 40 feet backwards by the impact. They did not suffer any serious injuries.

McNellis called the police himself. The court heard how in the months leading up to his sentencing he had working to deal with an alcohol addiction and was "truly sorry" for the crash.

The judge said: "You have accepted that your driving was well below the standard expected of a competent motorist. But you have admitted you have an addiction problem.

"I want to build on the work you've already done. I've thought very carefully and have decided to suspend this matter."

McNellis was handed an eight-month prison term suspended for 24 months. He has also been disqualified from driving for 24 months and must complete 50 hours of unpaid work.