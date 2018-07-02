Video taken in Northampton shows how not to give way to an ambulance

Sirens, flashing lights and bullhorns are usually enough to grab motorists' attention when driving near emergency service vehicles.

But on Sunday afternoon (July 1) a driver in Northampton failed to see or hear the signs as he cut across an ambulance.

The near miss on The Mounts in Northampton

While approaching the Mounts crossroads from Lady's Lane, the driver failed to give way to the ambulance travelling up Lower Mounts.

The video was taken at 5.20pm by Twitter user Northants999 who claims the driver of the red car looked "distracted" at the time.

"While I was out spotting in Northampton I caught this driver pulling out in front of the responding ambulance," said Alfie of Northants999 on Twitter.

"He approached the junction at a higher speed than usual for that area and looked quite distracted as well, he then cut in front the ambulance when his light was green causing the near miss."