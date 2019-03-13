Video shows military helicopters taking off near Northampton town centre

Low-flying military helicopters swooped over a busy Northampton main road before landing in a field yesterday.

At around 3.30pm yesterday, the two aircraft appeared to land close to the Barnes Meadow Interchange, having first hovered low above the A428 Bedford Road

Military helicopters were seen swooping over Northampton yesterday before landing near Barnes Meadow.

Shortly afterwards the helicopters took off again before flying over Brackmills Industrial Estate.

The video above, sent into us by reader Gordon James, shows the aircraft taking off again. Mr James was standing by the Daily bread supermarket in Bedford Road at the time.

An RAF spokesperson said: “We can confirm that as part of routine training two RAF Pumas were operating at helicopter landing sites near Northampton yesterday”.