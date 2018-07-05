Video shows how NGH £12m emergency assessment unit will look upon completition

Work is three-months away from completion on a new £12m A&E assessment unit at Northampton General Hospital.

Last year workers started building a new £12 million two-storey assessment unit at Northampton General Hospital, adjacent to A&E, with a link into the existing hospital via a bridge.

The two-storey assessment unit is set to open in October to assess acutely unwell patients arriving from the emergency department or referred by their GP. Credit: NGH Insight magazine.

Staff at NGH have since put forward their ideas to name the new building and it's wards before it opens to patients in October.

The most popular name, as voted for by staff, was 'The Nye Bevan Building' and has been chosen as the new departments name in a bid to honour the NHS architect.

The video shows chief operation officer at Northampton General Hospital, Deborah Needham taking a tour around the new ward giving viewers a sneak-peak into how the reception area, the waiting room and bed bays look three months before completion.

The assessment unit will allow for staff to calculate the appropriate method of treatment for patients in a bid to alleviate waiting times and reduce pressure on A&E.

Much of the unit is currently being constructed off site. This further helps with reducing disruption to the busy area outside A&E and allows for patients and visitors to move around the area safely without disruption.

Spread over two floors, the building will be serviced by two bed lifts and three staircases and the new wards will comprise of 60 beds and a six bed assessment bay.

