VIDEO: Sewage surfaces between caravans at Northampton holiday park

Sewage puddles have come up through the grass at a Northampton caravan park.

Footage taken by Jade Dunne shows the land in between two caravans at Billing Aquadrome submerged in a large puddle of wastewater, said to smell "atrocious".

The sewage puddle

One resident claimed it to be the sixth or seventh incident of its kind since the end of March.

"When it was reported, it took two or three days for them to come out and have a look," said Miss Dunne, who has a relative living at Billing Aquadrome.

"They're trying to make it into a nice, family holiday park but they've got sewage coming up through the ground."

She added: "They're doing nothing about it. The smell is atrocious."

The government's Environment Agency, who tackle environmental protection and regulation in England, confirmed they were investigating the incident.

“We are aware of a pollution incident near the Billing area in Northampton," a spokesperson for the Environment Agency said.

"We are currently investigating the incident thoroughly. We are unable to comment further on a potential source of the pollution at this time as our investigations are currently active and ongoing.

“We will continue to monitor the impact closely.

“We encourage any individuals who see evidence of pollution in the area to call our free incident hotline (24/7) on 0800 80 70 60.”

Northampton Borough Council's Environmental Health department have a remit for dealing with drainage problems but said they were not made aware of the incident.

A spokesperson for Northampton Borough Council said: "We are not aware of this incident. If it is reported then we will send someone to investigate."

Pure Leisure Group, who manage Billing Aquadrome, have been contacted for comment.