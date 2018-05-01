VIDEO: Sewage spills up through manholes at Northampton caravan park

Footage has emerged showing sewage surfacing via manholes at a Northampton caravan park.

In the video taken last weekend, the wastewater can be seen bubbling up onto the road near Mallard View in Billing Aquadrome, forming large puddles.

A similar incident happened last month when land in between two caravans became submerged in a large sewage puddle.

One resident claimed instances of surfacing wastewater have occurred “around six or seven times” since the end of March.

"I don't know if it's a septic tank or what but a red light will flash when it's overflowing," said a park resident, who asked to remain anonymous.

"Then it comes up through the manholes and spills everywhere.

"One lady said she saw toilet paper coming through one of them."

They added: "It [the smell] was atrocious - now it's gone it's not so bad. When they were draining it, when you walked past it, you might as well have been in the sewer."

Northampton Borough Council's Environmental Health department have a remit for dealing with drainage problems but said they were not made aware of the incident.

The authority is encouraging residents to report similar incidents in future.

A spokesperson for Northampton Borough Council said: "We are not aware of this incident. If it is reported then we will send someone to investigate."