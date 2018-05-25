VIDEO: School children play dangerously close to edge of Northampton town centre rooftops

A shock video showing two young boys playing dangerously close to the edge of a set of Northampton town centre rooftops has gone viral.

The short clip filmed by recruitment consult Darren Michael from the window of the Pertemps offices in Abington Street has been viewed more than 50,000 times online in the space of a day.

The shock video shows two young boys playing on the rooftops above Abington Street.

It shows two children in school uniform running across the rooftops of businesses on Abington Street, perilously close to the ledge of a 20-metre drop onto the high street.

Mr Michael, 37, said the young boys were running up and down the row of buildings - between the Cash Converter store and Hollywood Nails - for 15 minutes before heading back down again.

He said: "We were sat just opposite the roof they were jumping on.

"It was a bit scary to witness, I just had this horrible image of them falling off.

The boys enter the rooftop via an access stairwell above Cash Converters.

"They were really running fast - that was the worrying thing.

"At one point they were stood on the chimney above Natwest.

"I think they were playing up to their girlfriends - it certainly seemed like they were being egged on by someone on the ground."

Mr Michael, who has two children of his own, said people were appealing to the two boys to get down from the rooftops.

He called the police as the incident was taking place yesterday at around 5pm, but the youngsters made their way down via an access stairwell above Cash Converter before officers arrived.

Northamptonshire Police has been contacted for comment.