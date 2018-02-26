VIDEO: Northampton bar fits £75k 'unlimited-song' karaoke booth as part of major refurb

A popular Northampton town centre bar is offering bedroom popstars the chance to show off their skills - in a new £75,000 karaoke booth.

The owners of Sazerac have just completed the most extensive refurbishment of the premises in nine years, which includes an overhaul of the main bar area.

Inside the new karaoke booth at Sazerac.

As part of it, The Old Northampton Group (ONG) have installed a bespoke karaoke room, complete with what they claim is an "unlimited" selection of songs.

The new booth, available for bookings only, opened on Friday and has already proved a hit with customers, with 200 people commenting on the new booth on Facebook.

A spokesman for the ONG said: "It's something totally different in Northampton - the decor, the choice of unlimited songs. People have really enjoyed it so far.

"We are just trying to offer that little bit extra. We are offering full table service to the booths, so it will be a bit more than the karaoke bars of old."

Sazerac.

The complete £150,000 overhaul of Sazerac has seen new lighting , a new sound system, flooring and furniture installed in the main bar area.

And the ONG group is hoping the neon-lit new karaoke booth, complete with dressing-up props and blow-up guitars, will be able to cash in on the recent resurgence in sing-along venues across the UK.

"There was a karaoke system in the main bar of Sazerac before, which was really popular - but it was a bit embarrassing really," said the spokesman.

"We've been planning this for a year because karaoke never really went out of fashion.

Sazerac.

"Companies like Lucky Voice have places all over the UK because people want to do more than just drink on a night out now."

To book the karaoke booth email info@sazerac-bar.co.uk.