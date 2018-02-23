VIDEO: ‘Idiot’ driver caught on camera walking a horse along the A43 in Northamptonshire

Shocking video footage shows a reckless driver taking a horse for a walk along a busy road in Northamptonshire.

IdiotUKDriversExposed published the footage online earlier this week saying: “Unbelievable! Guy casually taking his horse for a walk In Northamptonshire, as you do. Poor animal. Back seat passenger footage.”

The video, captured by Martyn Ben Hanley and published on YouTube on February 21, clearly shows the horse trotting along the busy carriageway on the A43 attached to a rope.

A spokesman for the RSPCA said: “This video concerns us. It shows a complete disregard for the welfare of the horse as an accident could so easily happen - not only to the horse, but also could be a danger to other road users. We strongly urge people not to do this as it is extremely dangerous and irresponsible.

“We urge anyone with information about the incident to contact us on 0300 1234 999.”