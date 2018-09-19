VIDEO: Choir kickstarts campaign to promote good winter health in Northamptonshire

A county choir will take a specially commissioned song on the road this year as part of a campaign to improve health in Northamptonshire over the winter months.

Singing 4 Breathing, a group that supports patients with breathing difficulties, like COPD and asthma gave their first performance of ‘We Stand Together – Stay Well this Winter’ at a special event at Francis Crick House last night.

The song, written by composer Chris Startup, was commissioned by NHS Nene CCG and NHS Corby CCG as part of its Stay Well This Winter campaign and will be performed around the county over the coming weeks.

Dr Naomi Caldwell, clinical executive for primary care and a local GP said: “Winter is the busiest time for the NHS as the colder weather can be very harmful to the most vulnerable members of our community, often resulting in admissions to hospital.

“Every year the NHS runs a campaign to provide practical tips and support about how people can stay well over the winter months and this year we’ve decided to provide this advice in the form of a specially commissioned song and video.



“We are delighted to have worked with Chris Startup and the Singing 4 Breathing choir, who will also be taking the campaign on the road this year and be undertaking some live performances across the county.”



The Singing 4 Breathing choir was set-up in 2015 by Northampton occupational therapist James Wyatt to support patients diagnosed with breathing difficulties.

The group now has 100 members, meets at locations across Northamptonshire and is open to all ages.

Pictures courtesy of Louise Smith.

James said: “Singing in a choir, such as Singing 4 Breathing, not only improves someone’s physical well-being but it can also have psychological and social benefits. Meeting together and singing with like-minded people is great fun and many members say that the choir is the highlight of their week.”

