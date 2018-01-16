VIDEO: Body worn camera shows 'chaos' of gang-related ammonia attack in Northampton town centre

Three men have been jailed for over eight years between them for "indiscriminately" splashing members of the public with ammonia in a "gang-related "attack in Northampton town centre.

Jake Price, 22, and Frank Taylor, 25, both from Wellingborough, as well as Ijuha Sterling-Campbell, 21, from Ecton, all pleaded guilty to administering a noxious substance.

From left: Jake Price, Ijuha-Sterling-Campbell and Frank Taylor.

The judge scolded the three attackers at Northampton Crown Court today (January 16), saying the public was "entitled" to not having to live in fear of gangs who "selfishly" bring their problems to the streets.

She also commended two police officers who "bravely" put others first and gave first aid to victims of the attack despite being splashed with ammonia themselves.

Her Honour Judge Adrienne Lucking said: "There were multiple victims that night. The ammonia was indiscriminately used and the victims had no idea what they had been sprayed with, at a time when the media has shown the devastating damage of acid attacks."

CCTV played in court showed how, at around 4.30am on July 23 last year, Taylor and Sterling-Campbell - both named as members of the so-called "TRU" gang - as well as Price confronted a rival gang in the McDonalds in the Drapery.

The three men left the restaurant but returned less than a minute later armed with plastic bottles full of ammonia.

Prosecutor James Keely said: "There were at least 30 people outside the McDonalds. It was in those circumstances that Taylor discharged the ammonia from the bottle.

"It was understandably chaos. At least four people were affected, including police officers."

The three men ran from the scene in all directions and were chased by police.

Meanwhile, PC Victoria Ballantyne and PC Karen Canwell, who were both splashed with the noxious ammonia, treated other victims at the scene with water handed out by staff at the McDonalds.

The court heard how one of the victims, who had to be taken to hospital, has suffered from panic attacks and anxiety ever since the incident.

Price, Taylor and Sterling-Campbell reportedly all expressed "remorse for what happened".

Price and Sterling-Taylor were both sentenced to 35 months in prison. Taylor was jailed for 33 months.