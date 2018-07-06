VIDEO: Blaze at Northampton cash and carry is not suspicious, police say

A fire on a Northampton industrial estate is currently being treated as not suspicious.

Huge plumes of smoke could be seen across Northampton after a fire broke out on Lodge Farm Industrial Estate yesterday afternoon (Thursday).

The fire is not currently being treated as suspicious, police say.

Two Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue crews were called to the scene just before 5pm after a 'large quantity of pallets' were involved in the fire at a cash and carry.

A spokeswoman for Northamptonshire Police today told the Chronicle & Echo today: "Fire were called yesterday at 4.50pm to reports of a fire in Hill Close, Lodge Farm Industrial Estate where some pallets caught fire.

"We don’t believe at this time that the cause of the fire was suspicious."

The fire was captured on video raging on the industrial estate as residents were seen driving away from the scene in the foreground.