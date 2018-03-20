VIDEO AND PICTURES: Images show how rail depot in Northamptonshire countryside could measure up next to villages

The developer of the proposed rail depot that would sit in the countryside between two villages south of Northampton has produced a video showing what the project might look like if approved.

Last week, Rail Central hosted the first of six public exhibitions as part of its Phase Two consultation into its strategic rail freight interchange project, which would occupy land between Milton Malsor and Blisworth.

Featured as part of the consultation is a video which contains aerial views of the potential logistics hubs, as well as a drive through of the site along a road which would be built as part of a new junction on the A43 near Gayton Marina.

The information panels on display at the consultation can be viewed online here.

The consultation is ongoing with further public exhibitions being held at Roade Village Hall (Wednesday 21st March, 1pm-7pm), South Northamptonshire Council Chamber (Thursday 22nd March, 1pm-7pm), Milton Malsor Village Hall (Friday 23rd March, 2pm-8pm), and Blisworth Village Hall (Satuday 24th March, 10am-4pm).

To provide feedback and comment on the development you can complete the online form on railcentral.com, email railcentral@camargue.uk, send a letter to FREEPOST Rail Central, or call the project elephone line on 0845 543 8967.