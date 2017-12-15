Victim threatened during aggravated burglary in Wellingborough

A burglary victim was threatened by thieves before they escaped with a substantial amount of jewellery.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the aggravated burglary which took place in Harrowden Gardens, Wellingborough, sometime between 7.15pm and 8.15pm yesterday (Thursday).

A police spokesman said: “A number of offenders entered the property and threatened one of the victims before stealing a substantial amount of jewellery.

“Officers would like to speak to anyone who saw anything suspicious or unusual in the area at the time.”

Anyone with information about the break-in or who witnessed the incident can call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.