Police are appealing for witnesses to a robbery in Kettering.

A man in his 20s was walking down Eskdaill Street when he was approached by three people, who pushed him to the floor and took his phone and wallet from his pocket before running off.

The incident happened between 11pm and midnight on Saturday, July 28.

Witnesses, or anyone with information about the robbery, is asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.