A victim of a bike theft in Northampton 's Market Square has been asked by police to come forward.

The theft happened today (June 14) between 1.25am and 1.35am, when a man stole a bicycle from the area.

A 30-year-old has been arrested on suspicion of theft in relation to this offence and officers are now appealing for information to locate the victim.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.