Victim held at knife point today in Northampton petrol station robbery

A man was threatened with a knife and robbed after withdrawing money from a cash point in Mill Lane.

Earlier today (January 14) the victim used the cash point at the BP service station in Mill Lane between 12.10am and 12.30am, and withdrew £40.

As he did so, two men approached him from behind and one of them pressed a knife to his leg and demanded he hand over the cash.

The man did so and the offenders ran off.

A spokeswoman for Northamptonshire Police said: "The men were both black and about 6ft.

"One of the men was wearing a black coat with a white stripe along the arms and the other was wearing a black coat with the Adidas logo on the back."

Witnesses to the incident, or anyone with information, are being asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.