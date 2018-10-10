Victim hands over ring after gang threaten him with knife in Northampton

Police officers are appealing for witnesses following a robbery in Northampton.

The robbery happened in Holyrood Road, St James on Monday, October 8, between 10.10pm and 11pm, when a man was approached by three other men as he was walking near to the junction where Holyrood Road meets Harlestone Road.

One of the men pulled out a knife, threatened him and demanded he hand over his wallet, watch and a ring.

The first robber is described as a black man, about 5ft 10in, of skinny build and wre a dark-coloured jacket with a hood.

The second robber was a black man, about 5ft 10in, of skinny build and wore a hoodie and light-coloured jeans.

The third robber was a black man, about 5ft 10in, of a skinny build, with short black hair and stubble around his face.

Witnesses or anyone with information, are asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101. Alternatively, they can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.