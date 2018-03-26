Victim disturbed robber who ‘had a knife’ in Corby

A woman told a robbery victim she had a knife after being disturbed stealing items in Corby.

The incident happened on Friday, March 23, between 9.30pm and 9.50pm in Alberta Close.

A woman entered a private driveway and began to steal items from a car.

The victim disturbed the crime in progress and the woman reached into her pocket and stated that she had a knife.

The woman was with a man on a bicycle and both of them then made off along Alberta Close towards Harlech.

The first offender is described as a white woman in her late 20s, about 5ft 6in, of slim build.

She had dark hair and her face was covered with a beige scarf.

The second offender is described as a white man in his late 30s, about 5ft 10in, of skinny build.

He had a gaunt, unshaven face and was wearing dark baggy clothing, a dark woolly hat and was riding an adult’s mountain bike with wheel reflectors.

Witness or anyone with information should call 101 or alternatively, they can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.