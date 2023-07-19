The site, which is based at The Cock and Pullett outside Sharnbrook, offers a range of activities for veterans which promote wellbeing while combining the healing powers of nature and peer support.

Dr Gill le Page, Services Director, Veterans Community Network said: “We are delighted the Rendezvous Point has officially opened. The project has been a real labour of love for our organisation and will offer our service users a safe place where they can come and engage in a range of activities such as crafting, gardening and animal care – or they can just come and enjoy the peace and tranquillity of the site.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“VCN would like to thank all of our funders, without who, we would not be able to run Rendezvous Point. These include the Armed Forces Covenant Trust funding from their V PPP program in partnership with Bridge for Heroes, The Veterans Foundation and Frank Boston Trust who have funded the poly tunnel, picnic bench and other items. We are really grateful for their support. The site is already making a huge difference to the service users who have been volunteering to help get it ready for opening and marks an exciting next chapter for VCN.”

Guests gather at the grand opening of Rendezvous Point

Gordon Corner, Chair of the Northamptonshire Covenant Partnership, who opened Rendezvous Point added: "I was honoured to officially open Rendezvous Point. It is a fantastic space which is going to make a huge difference to so many veterans in our local communities."

VCN supports service users across Bedfordshire, Northamptonshire and Buckingshire, and many experience mental health struggles such as PTSD, which are a result of their time in service.

All VCN employees have successfully completed their Armed Forces Mental Health Training and have an indepth understanding of mental health and the factors that affect wellbeing for the armed forces community, and have the skills and knowledge to help someone recover their health by guiding them to further support.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rendevouz Point is open on Tuesdays and Sundays each week from 1000 – 1500.

Dr Gill le Page, Services Director, VCN and Gordon Corner, Chair, Northants Covenant Partnership