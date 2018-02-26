Vandals steal cash and 32-inch Samsung television in Northampton burglary

Burglars smashed a window and made off with engraved hairdressing scissors and cash in Northampton.

The burglary in Mercers Row happened sometime between 7pm on Wednesday, February 21 and 8.30am the following day, Northamptonshire Police today revealed.

The offender/s smashed a window to gain entry and stole a quantity of cash, a 32 inch Samsung television, various hair products and a set of specialist professional hairdressing scissors in a silver metal case, engraved ‘Ebeu Scissors Damascus A-2/6.0'.

Witnesses, or anyone who may have information about the stolen property, are asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101. Alternatively, they can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.