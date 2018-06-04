Vandals spray paint dozens of cars in Northampton neighbourhood in overnight spree

Dozens of cars in a Northampton neighbourhood were targeted by vandals wielding cans of blue spray paint over the weekend.

Some 40 vehicles were hit overnight in Duston in a spate of criminal damage spanning several streets on Sunday night (June 3).

Dozens of residents woke to find their cars had been vandalised.

Many residents woke to find a straight blue line sprayed along rows of cars and some bonnets were coloured in with paint.

In one bizarre case, a mobile number was spraypainted onto a car in Berrywood Close.

One victim, Clare Wills, from St Crispins, said: "A neighbour rang me and said they had spotted pictures of the vandalism on a Facebook page [Spotted Duston]. He told me to check. Then I stepped outside and found a blue line sprayed across the driver's side of my car.

"It's just so annoying. It's a complete lack of respect. We all work hard to afford our cars.

In many cases, several cars in a row were sprayed seemingly all at once.

"I would say it was teenage boys. We have trouble with anti-social behaviour in this area and we don't see the police anywhere. We feel almost abandoned."

A police spokeswoman said: "We’re aware of a spate of criminal damage where vandals have spray painted cars in Kent Road, Duston, and surrounding areas. We are currently investigating this and urge anyone with information or anyone who may have witnessed this to contact us on 101 or via Crimestoppers on 0800 555111."